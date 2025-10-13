It’s only been four days since the Israeli cabinet approved Donald Trump’s Middle Eastern peace deal. In spite of much entrenched pessimism and incidents like the suspicious death of four Qatari negotiators in Egypt, so far the regional players have taken the deal seriously and in spite of the shaky start, it seems that their commitment is for real. My hunch, which I shared in Friday’s report, was that this development could turn out to be a “massive defeat for the Empire,” and that if the peace holds “the implications for the region would be nothing short of massive.”

Apart from repurposing the region’s “unsinkable aircraft carrier,” which could complicate the Empire’s efforts in prevention of peace, it seems that Trump has now wrested the loyalty of states like Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia away from the Empire. That statement may sound off, but I believe that it’s important that we not regard the United States as a monolith. In this sense, what I refer to as “the Empire” includes the City of London and its lackeys in the British government as well as the American Neocon factions and officials like Jake Sullivan, Victoria Nuland and Antony Blinken. It also includes the Empire’s lackeys staffing the key positions in the EU and NATO.

I believe that President Trump and at least a part of his government are NOT part of this imperial cabal, even though it is possible that - as some say - they are merely controlled opposition and we’re only witnessing an elaborate deception. I’m not sure if that’s plausible: to my mind, that deception would be much too elaborate and I can’t imagine why keeping it up would even be necessary.

Scrambling for moral high grounds

UK’s education secretary Bridget Phillipson, who had previously opposed any ceasefire in Gaza vocally, went to SkyNews on Sunday to claim that the UK played a key role in bringing about the Middle East peace deal: “We have played the key role behind the scenes in shaping this. It’s right that we do so because it’s in all of our interests, including our own national interest, that we move toward a lasting peace in the region.

When her interviewer asked her to specify, “when you say, ‘behind the scenes,’ - like what?” Phillipson launched into an eloquent-sounding but hollow word salad that sounded like a student explaining the plot of “Ana Karenina” after she never read the book: “These are complex matters of diplomacy that we are involved in, but we do welcome and recognize the critical role that the American government played in moving us to this point…”

It’s complex, you see. But Ms. Phillipson was very magnanimous to welcome and recognize the role of the American government: they too contributed a tad. But it seems that Ms. Phillipson either doesn’t know, or pretended she didn’t, that the Empire created Israel precisely for the purpose of preventing a lasting peace from breaking out in the region.

Either way, I believe she turned up at SkyNews yesterday because Trump’s peace deal creates extremely poor optics for her government and for her boss, and everyone can see it. She herself spent months explaining why her government was staunchly against any ceasefire and did less than nothing to de-escalate the conflict.

U.S. Ambassador to Jerusalem, Mike Huckabee reacted to Phillipson’s attempt to usurp credit for the peace deal and posted the clip of her statement on X and commented that, “I can assure you that she’s delusional. She can thank @realDonaldTrump just to set the record straight.” That post “only” got 2.4 million views in less than 24 hours. Even if it’s Mike Huckabee, it’s not bad and for the British government it’s a humiliating rebuke, but not the only one!

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni was sharper still, publicly blasting Phillipson’s boss Sir Keir for their diplomatic three-card monte: “If anything [Keir Starmer] harmed peace negotiations, trying to impose his master Tony Blair on Palestinians. Now he wants to get a photo op and claim he helped.” She added: “He should stop wasting his time meddling in international affairs and sort out his own country, the people are fed up.”

It’s only a few bad apples, you see…

Inevitably, if the Empire loses in Ukraine, it will also lose the opportunity to craft the dominant narrative. Britain’s role there, and particularly Boris Johnson’s consistent efforts to sabotage peace in April 2022, after only 5 weeks of hostilities, will prove extremely embarrassing. To contain damage, it seems that the cabal is ready to jettison Johnson overboard and cast the blame for the whole fiasco on him and another few bad apples.

Namely, documents have been leaked online showing that Johnson has profited from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to The Guardian reports published on Friday, 10 October, Johnson visited Ukraine in September 2023 together with his billionaire donor Christopher Harborne, who donated £1 million to a private company he founded after resigning as Prime Minister. For Johnson, that was killing one stone with three birds: striking at Russia, contributing to depopulation (-1.7 million Ukrainian men) and making a quid in the process. No wonder Johnson felt as jubilant at the time:

So good, so good, so good!!

Johnson dismissed it all, calling the report a “pathetic non-story” derived from an “illegal Russian hack.” Of course: everything we hate is Russian, so please disperse, nothing to see here...

But through history, and today may be no different, losing a war came with severe costs. Rather than taking the pain itself however, the Empire will attempt to cast the blame to its unruly minions and push them under the bus. The narrative will be changed once more: we’ve always only wanted to be at peace with Eurasia but for a handful of corrupt bad apples…

Once we’ve dealt with them, we’ll join the victory parade and celebrate the peace in shaping of which we ourselves played the key role, behind the scenes, of course. Magnanimous as we are, we’ll acknowledge the role of others and give them some credit as we regroup and find other opportunities for arson against peace. But by now, anyone who’s paid attention can see through the sinister game.

Even the special relationship isn’t so special anymore…

The desire for an all-out war with Russia

In all this, the Empire’s scriptwriters and propagandists always counted on the public having low IQs and a short attention spans. But in the age of the Internet and social media, the same formula might not work so good. In addition to pushing Boris Johnson and Christopher Harborne under the bus, they’ll also have to explain Lieutenant General Charlie Stickland’s the Project Alchemy which brought together a whole group of bad apples from Britain’s academic, military and intelligence institutions to put forward an array of plans “to keep Ukraine fighting,” along with plans to “aggressively pursue” and “dismantle” independent media outlets.

Project Alchemy’s “elders” were united by a desire for an all-out war between Russia and the West. Why? The elders were kind enough to spell it out: in order to “defeat Putin in Ukraine and set the conditions for the reshaping of an open international order of the future.” Here are the full 36 pages of their recommendations: Ukraine’s Next Chapter – Elders Grand Strategy Options Paper.

The fact that some 60 million people died the last time they orchestrated an all-out war in Europe didn’t seem to curb these elders’ enthusiasm, making one wonder whether there are any good apples in their ranks at all? Or is being a degenerated genocidal maniac a prerequisite for the job? Judging by the quality of characters that float up to the top and by the enterprise’s track record over the past 300 years, this certainly seems to be the case. The same system promotes people like Tony Blair and Boris Johnson while mercilessly destroying those like Andrew Bridgen, George Galloway and Jeremy Corbyn.

Indeed, it does appear that being a bad apple is part for the course and probably has been for centuries. Hopefully, with the Empire’s defeat in Ukraine and Trump’s peace in the Middle East, it may be that the undead British empire will finally capsize along with its cabal’s dream of an all-out war against Russia. That should be a good day for the rest of humanity, including for the people of the British isles.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: