Jmo
11h

Alex, you have always said "all wars are bankers wars" and City of London is the chief ghoul.

William Pritting
11h

The British Oligarchy have been the instigators of all of the death and destruction perpetrated upon humanity ever since the Venetian takeover of England with the in-Glorious Revolution of 1688!

Venice’s War on Western Civilization

https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/fid_91-96/952_venice.html

The Venetian Conspiracy

https://lust-for-life.org/Lust-For-Life/AgainstOligarchy/AgainstOligarchy.pdf

https://tarpley.net/online-books/against-oligarchy/

The American Almanac

https://members.tripod.com/~american_almanac/contents.htm

Birth of the Nation State

https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/fidelio_archive/2001/fidv10n02-2001Su/fidv10n02-2001Su_014-nicolaus_of_cusa_towering_genius-hzl.pdf

The Venetian Takeover of England:

A 200-Year Project

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1994/eirv21n16-19940415/eirv21n16-19940415_015-the_venetian_takeover_of_england.pdf

The British Oligarchy’s Fourth War on America

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/the-british-oligarchys-fourth-war?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

How the British Invented Globalism

Modern globalism was born in Victorian England. The plan was to merge the British Empire and the United States into a single superstate.

https://open.substack.com/pub/richardpoe/p/how-the-british-invented-globalism?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

How the British Sold Globalism to America

The Secret History of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Anglo-American Empire

https://open.substack.com/pub/richardpoe/p/how-the-british-sold-globalism-to?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

How the British Caused the American Civil War

Britain’s Scheme to Partition and Recolonize America in the 1860s

https://open.substack.com/pub/richardpoe/p/how-the-british-caused-the-american?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

The Anglo-American Pilgrims Society (1902)

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/the-anglo-american-pilgrims-society?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

How the British Invented Communism (and blamed it on the Jews)

https://open.substack.com/pub/richardpoe/p/how-the-british-invented-communism?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

To “Rescue the Republic” you must first know who actually is the enemy of the Republic.

Nationalism/Republicanism/Capitalism/Platonism

- Vs. -

Globalism/Oligarchism/Imperialism/Aristotelianism

The enemy of humanity has always been the British Imperialist Globalist Fascist Oligarchy headquartered in the City of London.

The first step on the path to defeating the British Oligarchy is to teach people the history of their mortal enemy.

Who Are the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy?

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/who-are-the-globalist-fascist-oligarchy?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

A Long History of British Machinations to Control the Content and Dissemination of News & Information

(Remember: Before Google, everyone used the Encyclopedia Britannica)

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-secret-plot-in-1909-by-anglo.html

https://aim4truth.org/2019/09/13/origins-of-fake-news/

https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/a-long-history-of-british-machinations?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

William Pritting’s Substack:

https://william3n4z2.substack.com/archive?sort=new

Richard Poe’s Substack:

https://richardpoe.substack.com/

The American Patriot History Project

https://patriot-project.weebly.com/anton-chaitkin.html#.Y5ZZjeROklR

