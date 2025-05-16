​​Over the past seven of eight years I have repeatedly suggested that Great Britain is the world's leading arsonist of peace, or perhaps the world's only serial arsonist of peace. It may not even be an exaggeration to say that Britain is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism. The idea may seem largely at odds with the prevailing narratives which have tended to cast the United States as the world's greatest threat to peace. Britain's participation in conflicts around the world was usually explained as her reluctantly following the US as a steadfast, loyal ally. In the process, British officials and media representatives often heaped criticism and even contempt on the violent, unsophisticated Yanks.

However, many historical episodes over the past few decades indicated a very different reality. It is true that the U.S. has been at war almost nonstop since the end of World War 2. But most of these wars, perhaps all of them, were the result of the US playing the role of the empire's military enforcement muscle. Meanwhile, the empire's agenda and strategy invariably seem to originate from London. In that sense, the special relationship has amounted to a Master-Blaster combo or, as Winston Churchill put it, American brawn for British brains.

(Almost) everyone can see it now

I have to say, this interpretation of history has not won me many friends and even among my friends, the idea that the much weaker player, the UK could manipulate and control the superpower USA was met with disbelief. But over the last few years, more and more information has emerged, supporting what I uncovered through my research for the book, "Grand Deception" (published in 2017), and it is becoming clear that people are noticing. Recently, Jeffrey Sach weighed in on the question in very accusing language:

“All problems in the world lead back to the British. That’s true in India-Pakistan, that’s true in China, that’s true throughout the middle east, that’s true here in Cyprus. Because they were the most powerful empire for 200 years, and they left behind conflicts everywhere. You know, the disaster taking place in Palestine right now; one of the reasons is that between 1915 and 1917 the British promised the same territory to three different groups. So, first [Henry] McMahon communications, the British promised it to the Arabs. You fight with us, against the Turks, it’s yours. Then they negotiated the Sykes-Picot to say to the French, ‘it’s yours.’ Then in the Balfour declaration in 1917 they said it’s a Jewish homeland. So, the British promised three times land that wasn’t even theirs; they’ve got a lot of nerve, as far as I’m concerned. And now, you need to disentangle all of this. But this is where the problems originate.”

This view has been confirmed by the reaction of the British government to Donald Trump administration's abandonment of Project Ukraine. Rather than breathing a sigh of relief that their brutish, violent ally has suddenly become interested in brokering peace, Keir Starmer's government is showing itself to be desperate to keep Ukraine fighting to the last Ukrainian. Of course, this is not Starmer's policy - it is British policy and it has been constant for decades, under cabinets of John Major, Tony Blair, David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Rishi Sunak. It doesn't matter who occupies 10 Downing Street or which political party is in power: the policy remains the same, along with rabid, hysterical Russophobia.

The source of Britain's disproportionate role in global affairs may be a mystery, but the fact that it is nevertheless increasingly recognized for what it is, will inevitably diminish its influence, enabling the rest of humanity to transcend the period of total war and turn the page to begin cultivating a permanent peace, building of bridges, trading relationships, cultural exchanges and positive, constructive relationships among nations.

The most recent developments certainly give us hope: terrorist attacks on Iran's infrastructure did not lead to war; India and Pakistan have restrained themselves from escalation after last month's terrorist attack in Kashmir; the war in Ukraine is beginning to fizzle out and the British and French-led calls for war against Russia are failing to catch traction.

The very fact that the world is now realizing where the problems originate, could itself act as a flame retardant: as international actors are better aware of the origin of world's problems and the arsonist’s agenda, it is becoming more difficult to manipulate them into conflicts. Perhaps the promise of world peace could become a reality after all.

