Over the weekend, one of my kids talked me into watching a Netflix movie with him. I almost never watch TV anymore - I kicked that habit more than ten years ago out of concern over brain injuries that could result from fake news and the increasingly low-quality programming. However, my son insisted that we watch the 2024 French film called “Sous la Seine,” (official trailer) translated in English as, “Under Paris.”

It’s a sort of science action horror story about a giant shark threatening Paris. Somehow the shark adapted to fresh water, acquired a mammal-like reproductive system, radically changed its behavior, and swam from the Pacific around the Cape of Good Hope and then all the way north to France and up the Seine, where chose to nest in the underground water system under Paris where it gave birth to hundreds of baby sharks and ate many dozens of people.

A brilliant female scientist was brought in to tackle the crisis. Together with some other brilliant female scientists and a police river squad, they pool all their impressive skills together and manage to destroy half the city, while leaving the shark problem intact.

There, we fixed it!

The film actually is that ridiculous and my kids and I laughed quite hard at some scenes, even though the scenes were meant to be fearsome and serious. The spectacularly implausible plot is glued together around the inevitable “climate change” theme with which the film subtly beats its viewers over their heads. Many unconvincing emotional scenes were perhaps added to more easily nudge us into taking the whole climate crisis seriously.

Children can see through it

In all, the film reminded me of something I wrote here a few days ago, as one of the lessons of the Theranos story: that they are stupid - “they” being those who seek to control the narrative in society and manipulate the masses around whatever agenda they’re seeking to pursue. But if your propaganda devices are so crude and unconvincing that even children can see right through them, all your clever “nudging” will be counterproductive. But the inflation of silly, unconvincing, exaggerated and hastily cobbled together propaganda is increasingly pervasive indcluding the Russia bad narrative.

Russia bad!

Another one of the high-priority items on the horizon is the unsubtle, un-nuanced, nonstop demonization of Russia and its brutal, unprovoked and illegal war in Ukraine. Among other things, for nearly three years now we’ve been hearing about 19,000 or more Ukrainian children whom the Russians abducted from Ukraine. But when the Russian delegation asked for a list of these children during the second round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul on June 2, 2025, the Ukrainian delegation provided a list of 339 children, not 19,000. No explanation was offered for why the rest of the claimed children weren’t on the list.

Did the propaganda mills adjust their facts after this? Indeed they have! In seeking to trigger even more outrage among their Western audiences, the propagandists decided to boldly boost the “real” number of children the Russians kidnapped. The new & improved narrative is that the very evil Russians kidnapped 1.6 million children, and they did so by occupying the territories where these children live with the view of turning these kids into future fighters, and that’s very dangerous, as it is undermining our security.

Obviously, we should all come together, go to war, destroy Russia and probably reeducate these kids, enable them to choose their preferred genders and pronouns and turn their combat skills toward fighting climate change lest their towns and cities get infested with aggressive man-eating sharks. I think we can see similar quality propaganda production to cover Israel, Palestinians, China, Iran, Venezuela, pandemics, viruses, vaccines - which are safe and effective bien-sur, water shortages, sustainable energy production, and much more.

But opting for hyperproduction of shoddy, stretched and unconvincing content will most likely lead to unintended consequences and opposite outcomes, which might actually prove a good thing for the rest of us.

