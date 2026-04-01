One of the unavoidable facts of life is that, to generate profits, we must take risks, and taking risks implies that things can go wrong: the results of our action could turn out different from what we intended or desired. This is true about investment speculation as much as it’s true about all other facets of life.

In the face of mortal danger, relax!

Many years ago I practiced martial arts which taught me two extremely valuable lessons. I learned one of them during an Aikido practice with Nubuyoshi Tamura Sensei some 20 years ago. Tamura Sensei was the favorite student of Aikido’s founder, Morihei Ueshiba and he toured the world, teaching Aikido seminars. My good fortune was that Tamura was based in the south of France, so he visited in Monaco about once a month.

During the Aikido seminar in Tanabe, Japan (2008) with Tamura Sensei

During one training session, Tamura observed the way I executed the technique we were practicing that day. Five or six times he came over and each time he tapped me on my arms, shoulders and my chest, indicating where my body was stiffening up at the moment of uke’s (adversary’s) attack: “Relax! Relax!” he said with each tap. Uke’s attack, which could be with a knife or a sword, was meant to mimic a real-life attack intended to disable or kill.

When facing mortal risk, the last thing we’re naturally inclined to do is to relax. However, as it was about to become crystal clear to me, this is the only way to master our response in the face of such risk. After Tamura repeatedly urged me to relax, I finally managed to receive uke’s attack without stiffening up at all. That time, my response wasn’t just a bit better than my previous, rigid attempts.

It wasn’t even a lot better: it was on a different plane altogether: a whole experience that I could not even have imagined beforehand and struggled to explain to myself afterwards. It enabled me to get out of my own way and respond to a situation with nearly perfect timing, speed, balance and precision. I was outright stunned by it - the first such experience I had in ten years of practicing Aikido.

Harm aversion in combat

When we stiffen up in response to an anticipated attack, our muscles are committed to what we fear could harm us. But if the actual attack is different from what we anticipated, we need to adjust our response and that includes uncommitting from the initial posture, which massively slows down our reaction time, precision of our movements and our ability to maintain physical balance.

Our muscles are capable of extremely fast action, but that action will fall far short of its optimal potential if we’re already rigid from an involuntary fear response. First we must undo the initial, wrong posture before we can adjust, but by then it could be too late to avoid the attack. But how to remain relaxed in the face of real danger? It would require supreme confidence as well as a mental detachment from the outcome of the encounter. As another instructor told me, if you are in mortal combat, you can’t hope to win unless you are prepared to die.

Gaining that detachment and confidence is probably the most important objective of martial arts training. It is also the hardest ability to master and it is entirely in the practitioner’s mind, not in the fists or the muscle mass. Incidentally, that first experience of responding to an attack perfectly, was also my last. I was never able to repeat that feat again. I knew what I was striving for in my practices, but getting there could be a lifetime’s discipline.

Loss aversion in trading

In investment speculation we only risk our savings, not physical harm, but the same principles apply: to generate gains, we must take and manage risks. That’s obvious, but in reality, we are hardwired to mentally stiffen up when faced with losses and we stand robustly in the way of our own performance. When considering any given investment, our fear of loss invariably overpowers our desire for gain.

This phenomenon was first described by psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, who discovered that we tend to be strongly risk averse when preserving a favorable status quo, but prone to taking risks when dealing with losses. In investment trading, this creates the disposition to exit profitable trades too early, and “work” the losing trades too long, even escalating risk-taking in order to try and reverse the losses. In a way, this fear of sustaining losses is similar to the fear of physical harm in combat situations.

It helps explain why it is so difficult for most of us to follow the simple formula for successful investing: “let the profits run and cut losses short.” “Cutting losses,” entails taking the losses. Instead, we are predisposed to grab the profits while they are a sure thing, and let losses run, hoping the markets will somehow turn in our favor. In other words, we seem to be hardwired to follow the exact opposite formula – we are inclined to cut our profits short and let losses run.

This creates a strong tendency in most traders to gradually lose ground against the markets. Among those who trade actively, most by far lose money. Here are the figures disclosed by a number of retail brokers:

Things could actually be a bit worse than these self-reported figures: in 2016, UK (then) Financial Services Authority published a survey showing that 82% of all retail traders lose money. Niv Dror, founder of FXCM brokerage stated that, “If 15% of day traders are profitable, I’d be surprised.” All these figures coincide with one of the greatest bull markets we’ve ever experienced (2009-2021).

Clearly, the individual investor has the odds stacked against them. However, there is an effective antidote to our hardwired tendency to lose at investing. Its key ingredients are truth (knowledge), strategy, discipline and patience. These are the four pillars of productive investing, which form the foundation of I-System Trend Following.

The other key lesson of martial arts

In the second paragraph of this report, I mentioned that martial arts “taught me two extremely valuable lessons.” One was about overcoming fear of harm and relaxing in the face of an attack. I learned the other lesson with an instructor who was an accomplished MMA fighter. He asked the class what we thought was the best technique to use if we get caught in a street fight. His answer: 100 meters sprint! In other words, run like hell and don’t even take any risks fighting!

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: