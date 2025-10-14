In my report on Friday, 3 October, I wrote about “the West’s ever tightening matrix,” how a (relatively) simple and entirely legal purchase became a whole project thanks to the unhelpful, bossy obstruction from my bank. As it turns out, my experience may have been a minor inconvenience compared to what some people are subjected to, and this business is becoming increasingly routine MO of our banks in the West. It appears that the worst cases of abuse are being reported from such bastions of freedom, democracy and human rights as the UK, Australia and Canada, all the dominions of “the Crown.”

As this report by “ZeeeMedia,” illustrates, the banks are quite out of control, taking the role of chief enforces of the dystopian tyranny that’s relentlessly creeping up upon us. One woman in Australia reported that her bank suspended her account after she made a small cryptocurrency purchase. After a small delay, her purchase went through, but when she made another similar purchase from the same vendor, the bank froze her account. She reached out to her bank and she was put in touch with one of the Bankstapo (bank Gestapo) officers who subjected her to an intrusive interrogation session.

The Bankstapo wanted to know about this woman’s Facebook posts, her WhatsApp, and which groups she was in on social media. Then they wanted to know how and from whom she learned about cryptocurrencies. The woman answered that she learned about them through a friend, and the officer wanted to know which friend, exactly. The woman did not want to disclose her friend’s identity, but the Bankstapo officer insisted and continued probing.

After a consultation with his/her/zir superior at the bank, which took “quite some time,” the Bankstapo officer returned to the woman’s call and said that, since she wouldn’t tell who her friend is, her account would remain restricted for two more days after which she would have to call back. The Bankstapo officer also advised this woman not to speak with her friend again.

The bank wasn’t only restricting the woman’s ability to purchase the crypto currency she wanted to buy. Her account was completely disabled and she couldn’t make any purchases or pay her bills. And she was encouraged to stay away from the wrong kind of friends. The report I linked above details other cases but it now appears that across Australia, this practice has reached alarming proportions. One woman was denied cash to pay home repair contractors without providing the Bankstapo with the invoices. Others have had their accounts locked for months with no explanation.

Know your customer, if you know what’s good for you!

This is all justified under the “Know Your Customer” rules that appear to be getting ever more stringent and restrictive. In the UK, the debanking hit the mainstream some two years ago when Nigel Farage was debanked and couldn’t open a new bank account in any new bank. As he later found out, the reason for his debanking was related to his political views. If a major public figure like Nigel Farage is not secure, how is anyone secure?

Indeed, according to the UK Financial Conduct Authority, nearly half a million people in Britain were debanked in 2024 alone! Some observers believe however, that this figure is too conservative. What the banking industry doesn’t seem to realize is that for every action, there will inevitably come a reaction which may be unpredictable. It is obvious that we ultimately risk not being able to conduct day-to-day transactions and that some of our purchases will be restricted.

Say, if they decide that we should not use more than a certain quota of fossil fuels per month. If you exceed your quota, your next purchase at the gas pump could be blocked. The consequences of such overreach will be many. To begin with, it will be extremely bad for business in general. Why bother with entrepreneurship if the government or banking authorities can restrict you at their discretion or entirely destroy your business?

But for every action, there’s a reaction…

But more ominously, there will always be enterprising individuals in society who will not hesitate to step outside the bounds of the law. They’ll steal merchandise and offer it for sale on the black market. They won’t accept “legal tender” currency, but might demand gold, silver, crypto currency or other valuables as payment. The unintended consequence of the bankers’ abuse is that they will kneecap the economic ecosystems which their own business depends on, and boost grey and black markets over which they’ll have no control at all. The more restrictions the bankers apply and the greater their overreach, the more people they’ll push to the other side.

Once they take root, the grey and black markets are extremely difficult to uproot: with no restrictions, they become magnets both for consumers and for entrepreneurs. There are no taxes and no bureaucratic red tape: they are real free markets with greater availability of merchandise and significantly lower prices. And the idea that the authorities will be able to keep an air-tight control of all transactions in society is an illusion. If there are only a small number of participants in the alternative markets, they could be easy to mop up. But if these markets are embraced by a significant segment of society, law enforcement can no longer be effective. Even the law enforcement officers, judges and the prosecutors and their families will be transacting in black markets.

Rather than discouraging the use of crypto currencies and other forms of money, the bankers are positively boosting the demand for them. Ultimately, this could prove to be a very adverse development for the part of our economies that are based on “legal tender” transactions and this will include government debt, stock markets and the mainstream currencies.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: