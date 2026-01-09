The Trump Administration’s policies are clearly wrecking the post-World War II global order, which will have hugely important consequences on the future global order. It should therefore be paramount for us to try and discern what Trump is trying to achieve. At the moment, the information space is saturated with expressions of indignation and outrage. Even very learned observers are falling into this, accusing Trump of betrayal, engaging in psychoanalysis of Trump and calling him names.

Drunk on Trump Derangement Syndrome

The outrage is understandable, but it’s not helpful: it seems to be anchored in a lot of assumptions and feeding on worst case scenarios. There’s even some insistence on clinging to the darkest possible interpretations of what Trump is doing and why. For example, in a recent podcast I pointed out that Trump reduced the mandatory vaccine schedule for American children by 55 doses.

Rather than conceding that this is probably a good thing, someone commented that he’s trying to lower the cost of drugs in order to get people to take more of them. Seriously, if they half the price of vaccines, will people respond by doubling their dosage?

If Trump appears to be moving for peace, the commentariat will say yes, but it’s only because he’s lusting after the nobel prize. Trump promised no regime changes, and then kidnapped Nicolas Maduro. If you point out that he didn’t really change Venezuela’s regime and he explicitly declined to endorse Maria Corina Machado as the new leader in Caracas, the explanation is that he only did that because he’s resentful that she got the nobel prize and he didn’t. And so on…

It all makes very little sense but the Trump Derangement Syndrome is so strong in some people that they won’t allow facts or alternative plausible explanations get in the way of their assumptions or their outrage. But given that nobody outside of Trump’s inner circle knows for sure what Trump is doing, it’s silly for anyone to assume that they do know and dismiss alternative explanations, of which there are many.

The Opium War angle

In Wednesday’s report I explored whether Trump’s Venezuela gambit might be related to fighting the 21st Opium War, which has been waged against the United States for years now. Over the last 48h more elements emerged corroborating this possibility. For starters, I was reassured and flattered that none other than Richard C. Cook agreed! Mr. Cook is an author and federal policy analyst with extensive experience in the U.S. Federal Government, having worked in the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. He understands how the system works and has had the first-row seat through decades of its evolution.

Then yesterday we got this news:

Trump Orders U.S. Withdrawal from 66 International Organizations The Presidential Memorandum targets 31 UN entities, including the UNFCCC and IPCC, plus 35 non-UN bodies like the International Renewable Energy Agency, following a 2025 review of funding inefficiencies. Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled them redundant and ideologically opposed to U.S. interests, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spotlighted exits from funds like the Green Climate Fund to prioritize affordable energy. Supporters like Senator Rand Paul cheered the cuts, but critics including French President Macron and UN Secretary-General Guterres voiced concerns over strained alliances, with legal hurdles possible for Senate-ratified treaties.

There’ll be plenty of foam at the mouths of the commentariat, but this is hardly the kind of stuff that’ll endear Trump to the nobel committee (ah yes, but Trump is doing this because he’s angry that they didn’t give him the prize, bla, bla…). Again, it would be far more helpful to try to understand what the Trump Administration is doing and why, rather than launch into another fit of indignant outrage (Trump’s tearing up the fabric of international organizations, Trump is isolationist…).

The great lawless conspiracy

As we saw in Wednesday’s TrendCompass, the Canadian government has created a system that shelters organized crime from law enforcement. Hundreds of billions of dollars in proceeds from criminal activities are sloshing through that system, which is penty of money with which to buy politicians, media personalities and judges to look the other way and continue to protect the criminogenic environment. But that’s just Canada. The behemoth is far, far bigger and includes many international organizations which enjoy absolute legal immunity: they literally operate outside the bounds of law.

In fact, this may well be part of that “monolithic and ruthless conspiracy” that President John F. Kennedy had warned us about. In a highly illuminating 3-part series written by the investigative journalist Corey Lynn titled, “Laundering with Immunity: The Control Framework,” we get a glimpse of some profoundly toxic elements of the post World War II global order that’s been built largely under British guidance and on the basis of British Empire’s blueprints. Corey Lynn documents the 76 International organizations and banks that enjoy legal immunities, privileges and tax exemptions.

Here are a few examples:

Bank of International Settlements

Organization of American states

World Health Organization

International Organization for Migration

Word Meteorological Organization

International Food Policy Research Institute

World Trade Organization

Hong Kong Economic and Trades Offices

Global Fund (Bill & Melinda Gates)

Office of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the International Civilian Office in Kosovo

GAVI vaccine alliance

All these organizations enjoy special immunities, privileges and tax exemptions under the International Organizations Immunities Acts (IOIA), which was passed by the U.S. Congress almost immediately after World War II and signed into law on 29 December 1945. Some of the immunities granted under IOIA include:

Immunity from suit and every form of judicial process as is enjoyed by foreign governments

Immunity from search and seizure of property and assets, wherever located, and by whomsoever held

Inviolability of premises and archives

Exemption from property taxes, internal revenue taxes, communication taxes, taxes on transportation of persons or property, customs duties and taxes

Admission of officers and employees, and their family members, without checks from customs

Officers and employees are exempt from legal suits or any other legal action in regards to activities related to work

Employees are exempt from income tax, if they are not U.S. citizens, or are both a U.S. citizen and a citizen of the Commonwealth of the Philippines

Officers and employees of international organizations, and members of their immediate families, other than nationals of the United States, require no alien registration or fingerprinting, or registration of foreign agents

Lynn wrote that these organizations “do not operate above the law, they operate entirely outside of the law.” In many cases, an International Organization’s immunities extend to their agents, representatives and contractors. As a result, hundreds, if not thousands of corporations and NGOs have compete legal immunity which is often applied on a worldwide basis. Many of them have the ability to extend their immunities to individuals, organizations, or banks who are working with them, and even to family members of their staff.

Since President Harry Truman, every U.S. President has granted IOIA status to a number of International organizations, except Presidnet Trump. Lynn offered an interpretation of her series’ findings:

To put it in layman terms, a wealthy bunch of corrupt families got together centuries ago and plotted how they wanted to control the world. The challenge was in how they would get around constitutions, state laws and international laws so they could operate outside the system that the rest of humanity had to function within. This would afford them the ability to move like ghosts, transfer wealth, and camouflage all of their schemes with false storylines as they secured more and more control with each decade, while alleging how “transparent” they are. Getting the banking systems into place, such as the Bank for International Settlements, the Federal Reserve, the World Bank Group, and central banks was the key step in building the ghost-like infrastructure. Making sure BlackRock and Vanguard had top shareholder positions in every major corporation in order to bend and squeeze them into submission, was also a necessary evil. … Their next step was to create global organizations that would have immunities and privileges allowing them to operate in the shadows, with no accountability, while helping to establish international laws and treaties for “member states” to abide by. Enter the OAS and the UN.

By withdrawing from 66 International Organizations, Trump will deprive them of their prized IOIA status, their immunity, tax exemptions and other privileges. Having legal immunity has inevitably acted as a magnet for illegal activities, so when these organizations’ officers, premises and archives become accessible to U.S. law enforcement and legal prosecution, a lot of that illegal activity will have to cease or depart the American shores. The American people will find out the many ways they’d been betrayed and fleeced for decades.

