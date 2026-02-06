As we saw in yesterday’s report, the recent release of Epstein files caused quite a panic in the ranks of Britain’s political establishment, prompting the Prince of Darkness, Lord Peter Mandelson to resign from the Labour Party and from the House of Lords.

Covering lies with more lies (and sign language)

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer faced the public and offered a profuse apology to Epstein’s victims:

I am sorry. Sorry for what was done to you. Sorry that so many people with power failed you. Sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointing him. … It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein. But none of us knew the depth, and the darkness of that relationship.

It was awkward and painful to hear. Interestingly, BBC’s footage of Starmer’s speech featured a sign language interpreter - a throwback to the bad old days of the Covid19 pandemic when sign language interpreters were included without fail, as a visual distraction whenever and wherever public officials had to lie through their teeth and mislead the public.

It’s a good indication that Starmer too, was lying and, of course, he was. His pretence that he appointed the Prince of Darkness as Ambassador to the U.S. because he believed his lies is a lie itself: that’s simply inconceivable.

“It’s usually small boys!”

Even for much less important appointments in government, the official vetting process is extremely rigorous, conducted by multiple agencies, reviewers and interrogators. No stone is left unturned to make sure that the “right” candidate is selected. Craig Murray, who was appointed as Ambassador to Uzbekistan in 2002 (a bit less important than Ambassadorship to the U.S.), described the process, which was conducted by MI5.

Murray explained that the interviewing officer spent “four months of his life doing nothing but investigate me full time.” Incidentally, this officer told Murray, regarding his “extensive” love life, that it “makes a change to be looking at relationships with women in a Foreign Office case. It’s usually small boys!” Sir Keir Starmer would have us all believe that he appointed the Prince of Darkness as Britain’s Ambassador to Washington simply because in his unblemished innocence, he believed Mandelson’s lies. He was deceived, you see. We were all deceived. Mistakes were made.

Always after the brightest and the best

The truth is that in our Empire of Lies, compromised individuals are the most favored candidates for key positions of power. The obvious benefit of recruiting such individuals is that they are easily controlled. This is not unique to Great Britain. In 2017, when the “Pizzagate” scandal erupted, FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds recounted in one podcast what she learned from an FBI colleague who worked for four years (1993-1997) running background checks on candidates for federal judges. He said that individuals with most “skeletons in their closets” were systematically appointed to become federal judges. Those with unblemished records were not considered.

Sir Keir Starmer is himself the product of this same process: a pliable, compromised sock puppet in the service of oligarchic power, which is deliberately concealed from view. When such low-calibre, compromised individuals find themselves in positions of power, they’ll do whatever their superiors ask of them without asking too many questions.

Epstein files are only the tip of the iceberg

Sir Keir proved his loyalty to the party and to the establishment particularly between 2008 and 2013 when he became the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as the “grooming gang” gained notoriety in the U.K. As the British public learned, or should have learned, between the 1980s (some say 1970s) and early 2010s, gangs of men of Pakistani and Bangladeshi descent systematically groomed, drugged and serially raped girls from disadvantaged backgrounds in English towns across the country.

The abuse was reported in 50 towns and cities across England and Wales, including Oxford and Bristol. Hundreds of thousands of English girls were targeted, at least 15,000 of them were raped and a number of them were murdered in what was described as, “the biggest peacetime crime and coverup in British history.” For some reason however, this crime was being systematically covered up at every level of the British system, including the media, and Sir Keir played the key role in the coverup. A

Almost as soon as he became DPP, the Crown Prosecution Services imposed reporting restrictions on the case, shielding the criminal gangs and their members from public scrutiny and from prosecution. After nine months on the job, Starmer inexplicably dropped all charges against the members of the notorious Rochdale grooming gang, in spite of incriminating DNA evidence and hours of video testimony collected by the investigators. The rapists walked free and the case was closed.

The struggle is for the narrative

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself the vulgar product of the Empire’s system of negative selection, said that money spent on investigating child abuse crimes was money “spaffed up a wall.” In all, the grooming gang scandal was forced down the memory hole and anyone who complains about it today is labelled as a racist and Islamophobe.

The official narrative strongly supports the idea that the whole story of grooming gangs is an exaggerated urban legend that unfairly stigmatizes a “mostly peaceful” ethnic minority in the U.K. and anyone who disagrees could be charged with hate speech.

Enter Elon Musk

With enough time, the whole story might have fallen into oblivion if it wasn’t for the Trump 2.0 administration and Elon Musk. Soon after Trump won the 2024 elections, Musk started posting pointed jabs at the British establishment in general and Sir Keir in particular. Here’s how Euronews commented on the scandal last January:

A raft of erratic social media posts by the billionaire tech mogul has put a decades-long child sexual abuse scandal back under the political spotlight. Elon Musk has reignited a political debate in the UK around the crimes of gangs of men who systemically groomed and raped children in English towns over several decades. In a flurry of posts on his social platform X, the billionaire has taken aim at senior UK Labour figures, claiming prime minister Keir Starmer was “deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes.” He also called safeguarding minister Jess Phillips a “rape genocide apologist” and called for her to be imprisoned.

One of the many posts read, “Starmer must go and he must face charges for his complicity in the worst mass crime in the history of Britain.” Another: Starmer “repeatedly ignored the pleas of vast numbers of little girls and their parents…” And another: the Prime Minister was “deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes.”

Should America liberate the people of Britain?

But perhaps his most interesting post was a poll, asking his 234 million followers the following question: “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.” It was a yes/no question to which 58% of his respondents answered in the affirmative.

At the time, I enjoyed Musk’s posts but regarded them as simple mischievous trolling. By today I suspect there is a lot more to Musk’s poll, which largely explains the blind panic in the ranks of Britain’s political establishment. It appears that they feel like they’re under siege and they might be. They’ve been poking the Russian bear and angered it. Then they’ve lost their special ally, the main reassurance allowing them to act as confidently on the world stage. And now, even the tide of public opinion at home is turning against them. I suspect that if Musk ran the above poll today, the proportion of positive responses would probably be even higher.

These circumstances explain the over-the-top repressiveness of the British state against its own people, the heavy-handed censorship implemented to prevent “hate speech” and the sudden urge to run with the Putin dun-it counter narrative in a desperate attempt to deflect public anger toward the bad, no good, evil tyrant from the East. If only, if only they could also somehow convince the British people to go to war and sacrifice their children, the London cabal might still have a fighting chance to rescue themselves and their pathogenic system.

