Today is the 4th of July and to all Americans, I wish a happy Independence Day! However, many people in the US seem to be unsure what it is that they’re celebrating. Fourth of July has got something to do with freedom and people organize barbecue parties and set off fireworks. But many no longer remember what the “independence” part is referring to. Independence from whom, exactly?

Independence from whom?

A few years ago, podcaster Mark Dice posed this question to about two dozen passers-by and all but one of them had no idea. The fact that so many don’t know relevant facts about the most important date in US history and that the Nation declared independence from Great Britain is truly odd.

Somehow, these facts have become obscure, replaced by hollow talk about freedom but with no historical context or understanding what that freedom meant: that the United States was born as a rejection of European colonialism and an act of defiance against the British Empire.

Today, that still undead Empire has been anxious to cultivate the “special relationship” between with the United States and in that context, it’s best to forget some of history’s inconvenient lessons, since the very survival of the empire depends on the United States acting as its main source of economic support and military enforcement. The relationship works through back channel communications and is carefully hidden from view. Even when relevant facts leak out, the media do not provide any rigorous coverage to them. But the facts do occasionally leak out. One case was the 2019 effort by the British to maneuver Donald Trump into attacking Iran.

Pushing Trump to war against Iran

On June 20, 2019, Iran's Air Defense Forces shot down a US Global Hawk surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. A segment of the American leadership exerted pressure on President Trump to launch a retaliatory strike against Iran, but to their frustration, he declined to do so. As it later turned out, the side that was frustrated the most were the British. Britain’s Ambassador to Washington, Sir (now lord) Kim Darroch fired of a series of memos to his superiors at the foreign office criticizing Trump and calling him “incoherent and chaotic.” These memos were leaked out on 7 July 2019 by “Anonymous” to great embrassement of the British.

Darroch wrote that “we have spent years building the relationships [with certain individuals]; they are the gatekeepers… the individuals we rely upon to ensure the U.K. voice is heard in the West Wing.” Some of these voices included Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton who was a frequent visitor to the British embassy along with the former Chief of Staff John Kelly. A Washington Post assessment of July 8th described Darroch’s “coterie- including Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Miller, Mick Mulvaney, Sarah Sanders and Trump ally Chris Ruddy” who have met at the embassy and “share about the President and his decision-making.”

Flooding the zone around Trump

The leaked memos also revealed that Sir Kim was calling for “flooding the zone” with Trump whisperers who can influence Trump and nudge him toward opening hostilities against Iran. However, when Trump decided to cancel an attack on Iran on June 21, Darroch fired off a memo venting hist frustration and criticizing Trump in crude language. For example, Sir Kim said: "We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept."

However, the good Ambassador did think that Trump could still be influenced to launch the war against Iran if he could be “surrounded by a more hawkish group of advisers… Just one more Iranian attack somewhere in the region could trigger yet another Trump U-turn.” To bring about another Iranian attack, the British continued to antagonize Iran. On July 5, only two weeks after Sir Kim sent this last memo, the Brits seized an Iranian ship. The Iranians retaliated by seizing a British tanker and a military confrontation between the UK and Iran looked increasingly likely.

Two days later, on 7 July, perhaps in a bid to reject British influence, “Anonymous” leaked Darroch’s communications with the British Foreign Office to show who is maneuvering the US into yet another Middle Eastern war. There’s no doubt that Donald Trump was fully aware of what went on and who was the main force behind the Iran war drive. His government immediately disinvited Darroch from certain planned state functions and trade talks between Trade Secretary Liam Fox and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross were abruptly cancelled. Trump himself dropped a Tweet venting his displeasure with the British ambassador:

The next day, on July 10, Sir Kim Darroch had to resign from his position and London had to nominate a different Ambassador to Washington.

Reasserting independence and ridding the world of empire

I very much doubt that Trump has forgotten these events or Russiagate, which was the greatest witch hunt on a sitting President in US history. That one too, was orchestrated by the agents of the British foreign policy establishment, including Sir Kim Darroch who had a role in selecting Cristopher Steele as the key protagonist in the affair. Others included former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove, Stefan Halper, Joseph Mifsud and Fiona Hill - all of them British intelligence assets.

Today Trump is in the White House again, and the “Special Relationship” might not survive his Presidency. This could fatally weaken the zombified Empire and rid the world of its toxic, pathogenic influence. Hopefully, the American people will remember once more the important lessons of their history. It is hard to defend one’s independence if you don’t know who is secretly scheming to take it away from you.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

We have no new trading signals today. Your Key Markets exposure should remain unchanged, as follows:

You can access the full report is at the following link:

Best regards,

Alex Krainer