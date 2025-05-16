I-System TrendCompass

I-System TrendCompass

World peace arsonist unmasked
Key Markets report for Friday, 16 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
13
Fear of Trump grips the Eurozone
Key Markets report for Thursday, 14 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
A chat with Martin Armstrong and Tom Luongo
Key Markets report for Wednesday, 14 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
Could Japan set off a stock market tsunami?
Key Markets report for Tuesday, 13 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
When nations come apart
Key Markets report for Monday, 12 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
1
China's Thorium revolution
Key Markets report for Friday, 9 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
India and Pakistan in Mackinder's arc of crises
Key Markets report for Thursday, 8 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
China takes aim at West's bling weapon
Key Markets report for Tuesday, 6 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
1
Political earthquake hits Germany
Key Markets report for Tuesday, 6 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
1
A mixed bag: first 100 days of Trump
Key Markets report for Monday, 5 May 2025
  
Alex Krainer
1
Global war on farming
Key Markets report for Friday, May 2, 2025
  
Alex Krainer
1
Can Britain avert collapse? Computer says, NO!
Key Markets report for Thursday, May 1, 2025
  
Alex Krainer
1
