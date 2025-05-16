Subscribe
World peace arsonist unmasked
Key Markets report for Friday, 16 May 2025
19 hrs ago
•
Alex Krainer
58
13
Fear of Trump grips the Eurozone
Key Markets report for Thursday, 14 May 2025
May 15
•
Alex Krainer
55
A chat with Martin Armstrong and Tom Luongo
Key Markets report for Wednesday, 14 May 2025
May 14
•
Alex Krainer
43
Could Japan set off a stock market tsunami?
Key Markets report for Tuesday, 13 May 2025
May 13
•
Alex Krainer
37
When nations come apart
Key Markets report for Monday, 12 May 2025
May 12
•
Alex Krainer
57
1
China's Thorium revolution
Key Markets report for Friday, 9 May 2025
May 9
•
Alex Krainer
106
India and Pakistan in Mackinder's arc of crises
Key Markets report for Thursday, 8 May 2025
May 8
•
Alex Krainer
75
China takes aim at West's bling weapon
Key Markets report for Tuesday, 6 May 2025
May 7
•
Alex Krainer
68
1
Political earthquake hits Germany
Key Markets report for Tuesday, 6 May 2025
May 6
•
Alex Krainer
66
1
A mixed bag: first 100 days of Trump
Key Markets report for Monday, 5 May 2025
May 5
•
Alex Krainer
38
1
Global war on farming
Key Markets report for Friday, May 2, 2025
May 2
•
Alex Krainer
48
1
Can Britain avert collapse? Computer says, NO!
Key Markets report for Thursday, May 1, 2025
May 1
•
Alex Krainer
79
1
